Italy plans $1 bln of subsidies this year to boost car industry

By Giuseppe Fonte

ROME, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italy will provide 950 million euros ($1 billion) in subsidies this year to help drivers make the switch to cleaner cars and boost the auto sector, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

The new incentive scheme comes amid a clash between Italy's rightist government and Fiat-owner Stellantis STLAM.MI over the group's production levels in the country.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said last week that Stellantis - which has also major businesses in France and America - had sometimes acted against the national interest.

Rome will provide up to 13,750 euros in subsidies for the lowest earners to help them buy a new fully-electric vehicle costing up to 35,000 euros excluding VAT. Part of the subsidy is linked to scrapping an existing polluting combustion-engine car.

The same income group can also get a subsidy of up to 10,000 euros for a new plug-in hybrid costing up to 45,000 euros.

State-of-the art combustion engine vehicles will qualify for subsidises as well, though they will be smaller.

The incentives, which had been expected for months, are more generous than those they replace, which amounted to up to 5,000 euros for electric vehicles.

The outlay is part of a wider multi-year programme, worth over 8 billion euros, that Italy announced in 2022 to support its car industry.

Davide Mele, head of corporate affairs for Stellantis Italy, said the package should help Italy improve its lagging position in the switch to electric cars and support the domestic car industry.

"Production is tightly linked to market demand and if we want to aim for specific objectives, we need to keep the consumer in mind as well as the producer," he told a meeting with government officials and unions.

"We make cars based on consumer demand ... That's why it is fundamental to stimulate demand with cars at affordable prices," he added.

The government and Stellantis, Italy's only major automaker, have been in talks since the summer over a long-term plan to reverse a decline in production, which includes an aim to increase Stellantis' annual output in the country to one million vehicles. That compares with around 750,000 vehicles in 2023.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said last week that Italy was spending less than other major European countries to support the development of electric vehicles and that approach was holding back production.

($1 = 0.9260 euros)

(Additional reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan Writing by Keith Weir Editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Mark Potter)

((keith.weir@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.