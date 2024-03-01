Italy places record 18.3 bln euros in new BTP bond for retailers

Recasts, adds background

MILAN, March 1 (Reuters) - Italian retail investors snapped up the Treasury's latest BTP Valore bond, data showed on Friday at the end of the 5-day placement of the note designed for private savers.

The sale of the six-year note attracted total bids worth 18.3 billion euros ($19.80 billion), overhauling the two previous offers placed in June and October 2023.

The new bond matures in March 2030 and pays a 3.25% coupon for the first three years and 4% for the last three. It also offers an extra 0.7% loyalty premium if held to maturity.

"This is the highest result ever recorded in terms of amount subscribed, but also in terms of contracts concluded, 656,369, in a single issuance of government bonds dedicated to retail investors," the Treasury said in a statement.

Rome is aiming to increase the share of the country's mammoth public debt - which amounts to some 2.9 trillion euros - in the hands of households.

Official data from statistics institute ISTAT showed on Friday that public debt fell to 137.3% of GDP in 2023 from 140.5% the year before.

($1 = 0.9244 euros)

BTP VALORE: THE THREE EDITIONS AT A GLANCE https://tmsnrt.rs/48EdLKV

(Reporting by Alessia Pé, editing by Gavin Jones)

((sara.rossi@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7736;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.