Italy ousts Starace from Enel, confirms Eni's Descalzi

ROME, April 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury on Wednesday appointed Flavio Cattaneo as chief executive of the country's biggest utility Enel ENEI.MI, while confirming Claudio Descalzi at the helm of energy group Eni ENI.MI for an unprecedented fourth term.

Cattaneo, currently vice president of high-speed train operator Italo, succeeds Francesco Starace, who has led Enel since 2014 but has with the inner circle of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who took office six months ago.

With Meloni determined to put her stamp on major state-controlled firms, the ministry also proposed Roberto Cingolani as CEO of defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI, ousting former banker Alessandro Profumo.

Completing the round of nominations, Matteo Del Fante was confirmed as CEO of postal service Poste Italiane PST.MI.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gavin Jones)

