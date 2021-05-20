BAMI

Italy opts not to raise incentives for bank mergers

Gavin Jones Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Italy on Thursday dropped a mooted measure lifting a cap on tax incentives for bank mergers from a broader economic stimulus package, Economy Minister Daniele Franco said.

The original proposal of the measure by the Treasury had boosted the merger appeal of Banco BPM, Italy's third-largest bank, fuelling investor bets about a potential takeover by rival UniCredit CRDI.MI.

Speaking at a news conference after the cabinet approved the spending package, Franco said the cap on the tax incentives would remain at 2% of the assets of the smaller bank involved in a merger.

At the same news conference, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he hoped that reductions in the rate of COVID-19 infection would mean that no further economic stimulus would be needed after the 40 billion euro ($50 billion) package approved by the cabinet on Thursday.

(Reporting by Gavin Jones, editing by Crispian Balmer)

((gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4232;))

