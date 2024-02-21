News & Insights

Italy mulls 10% stake sale in Monte Paschi to cut debt, Bloomberg reports

February 21, 2024 — 03:15 am EST

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The government of Italy is considering selling a stake of up to 10% in lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA BMPS.MI in a bid to cut debt and facilitate consolidation in the banking sector, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Italy is evaluating the stake sale through an accelerated book-building, placing shares on the market as in a previous sale, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

