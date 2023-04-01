Italy minister warns of risk to growth from higher interest rates

CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 1 (Reuters) - The outlook for the Italian economy is improving but higher interest rates designed to curb inflation could pose a threat to growth, Italy's economy minister said on Saturday.

"Fighting inflation with monetary policy is not enough, recession cannot be the price paid for fighting inflation," Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told a business forum in northern Italy.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Federico Maccioni, Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

