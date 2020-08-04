Italy minister sees revised concession for Autostrade signed in coming days

ROME, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Italy's Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said on Tuesday she was confident that ongoing talks with Autostrade per l'Italia, the motorway unit of Benettton-led Atlantia ATL.MI, would lead to parties signing a revised concession in the coming days.

"Tomorrow we will define all the aspects needed for signing the additional document. It will take place within a few days," De Micheli said in an interview with private broadcaster LA7.

After months of dispute, the government recently reached a preliminary compromise that left Autostrade with the concession but forced Atlantia to hand over control to state lender CDP and allied investors.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giselda Vagnoni)

((giselda.vagnoni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 85224210;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.