Italy minister defends ESM reform, opposes re-weighting bond holdings

ROME, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Wednesday Italy has nothing to fear from a reform of the euro zone bailout fund due to be approved by euro zone leaders next month, and opposed any re-weighting of risk in banks' sovereign debt holdings.

The hard-right opposition League party and some economists say the reform of the bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), could make it more likely that Italy will have to restructure its public debt.

In a parliamentary hearing Gualtieri dismissed this, while reiterating Italy's opposition to a separate proposal to limit euro zone banks' exposure to a single sovereign and attaching risk weights to sovereign debt.

Gualtieri addressed a frequently voiced concern that introducing new conditions called "single limb collective action clauses" (CACS), in sovereign bond issues raised the risk of restructuring.

These CACs are intended to help prevent holdout investors blocking a debt restructuring to get a better deal.

"The new CACs do not increase the likelihood of a restructuring," Gualtieri told the Senate panel. "Anyone who writes that the reform introduces automatic debt restructuring is saying something false".

League leader Matteo Salvini suggested last week that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte should be thrown in prison as a traitor because he had not opposed the ESM overhaul.

Gualtieri said the reform of the ESM carried no dangers for Italy, unlike the proposals on risk weighting sovereign debt holdings.

"We are in favour of a mechanism of guarantees on bank deposits, which we believe should not be made conditional on changing the prudential treatment of sovereign bonds held by banks," he said.

"This, if it were introduced, could have negative effects," he added.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Crispian Balmer)

