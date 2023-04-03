Italy mandates banks to issue new 8-year green BTP bond

April 03, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by Sara Rossi for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 3 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Monday it had mandated banks to sell a new syndicated green BTP bond due on October 30, 2031.

The new 8-year BTP transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

The banks which will manage the issuance are BBVA, Bnp Paribas, BofA Securities, Crédit Agricole, and Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services.

