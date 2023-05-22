News & Insights

Italy mandates banks to issue new 15-year BTPEI bond

May 22, 2023 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by Antonella Cinelli for Reuters ->

ROME, May 22 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Monday it had mandated a pool of banks to sell a new syndicated inflation-linked BTPEI bond due on May 15, 2039.

The new 15-year BTP transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

The banks which will manage the issuance are Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, Citibank Europe Plc, Deutsche Bank A.G., J.P. Morgan SE and Société Générale Inv.

The BTPEI auction scheduled for May 25 could therefore be cancelled, the Treasury said in a note.

