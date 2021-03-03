Italy makes green debut

By David Cheetham

LONDON, Mar 3 (IFR) - Italy is bringing its first green bond, an April 2045 BTP, with the sovereign moving swiftly to bring the deal to market after only announcing the framework for the trade last Thursday and holding a global investor call on Monday.

Demand appears to be strong, with order books in excess of €54bn, including €6bn JLM interest, by the first update.

“The green angle is certainly helping and has been well received by the market," said a lead.

Lead managers BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Intesa Sanpaolo, JP Morgan and NatWest Markets went out with guidance of 15bp area over the 1.8% March 2041 BTP before revising to plus 13bp (+/–1bp WPIR). Fair value was seen around plus 10.5bp, according to the lead.

"We went out with a will-price-in-range comment, that’s new, and I think that is to some degree an acknowledgement that we don’t want the market to think we’re pushing it too hard," he said.

The decision to make the WPIR announcement was an attempt to mitigate volatility in the order book, with previous deals, such as Italy's last outing, receiving a large amount of fast money orders that were subsequently pulled when the spread was tightened further, according to the lead.

The final spread was set at 12bp over on books in excess of €76bn, with JLM interest slightly lower at €5.75bn.

The deal comes just over a fortnight after Italy swooped to capitalise on the positive market reaction to Mario Draghi's appointment as prime minister, raising €14bn with a rare dual-tranche offering that comprised a 10-year benchmark and a 30-year linker.

At its peak the combined order book was €134bn, with €110bn of that for the 10-year note. By the end, though, it was just over €65.5bn for the €10bn 10-year and €16.6bn for the €4bn 30-year linker.

Some €24bn of green bonds were issued by eurozone sovereigns via syndications and auctions in 2020, according to ING analysts, with Germany's €6.5bn 10-year last September being the standout. Year-to-date, just under €4bn has been raised.

France, Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland and last year's new entrant Germany have already issued green bonds, with Spain expected to bring its inaugural issuance in the second half of 2021.

(Reporting by David Cheetham, editing by Helene Durand, Philip Wright)

