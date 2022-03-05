Italy looks to boost energy ties with Qatar in wake of Ukraine crisis

By Crispian Balmer

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio flew to Qatar on Saturday for two days of talks on boosting energy cooperation as Rome stepped up efforts to secure new gas supplies in light of the Ukraine crisis.

Underscoring the sudden drive to bolster ties with the gas-rich Gulf state, Prime Minister Mario Draghi also spoke to the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, with energy high on the agenda, Draghi's office said in a statement.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered sweeping Western sanctions that threaten to disrupt commodity flows, raising the spectre of gas shortages, blackouts and further price increases.

Italy is particularly exposed. It uses gas to generate 40% of its electricity and imports account for more than 90% of its gas needs. Last year 40% of those imports came from Russia and the government has said it wants to cut its reliance.

Di Maio travelled to Qatar with the head of Italian energy group Eni ENI.MI, Claudio Descalzi. The previously unannounced trip follows a visit by the two men to Algeria on Monday, where they asked for more gas supplies.

"We are working to increase our gas supplies in the short, medium and long term, to avoid any kind of blackmail and to have alternatives to Russian gas," Di Maio said in a statement on Saturday.

"We must act quickly to stem the potential economic effects of this war that is being waged by the Russian government and protect Italian families and businesses."

Energy Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani was quoted as saying on Saturday that Italy aimed to rapidly cut more than half its Russian gas import and to be independent of Russian supplies within two or three years.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera newspaper, Cingolani said he and Draghi would meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Monday to discuss placing a price cap on the purchase of Russian gas supplies.

"In an emergency period, one can fix a maximum price ... above which European operators cannot buy," he said, adding that the move was needed to prevent Russia's Gazprom GAZP.MM profiting from surging energy prices.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Holmes)

