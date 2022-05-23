Commodities
Italy looking for two bids for airline ITA as deadline looms -sources

MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - Italy expects to attract at least two rival bids for ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia, before the deadline for its part privatisation expires at midnight on Monday, two sources close to the matter said.

Shipping group MSC, which is working with Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE, is seen as the leading candidate, but a consortium comprising U.S. private equity fund Certares, Air France-KLM AIR.PA and Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N is also expected to make a competitive offer, the sources said.

