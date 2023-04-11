Italy likely to give conditional green light to Lukoil refinery sale, sources say

Adds details, background

ROME, April 11 (Reuters) - Italy is likely to give conditional approval on Tuesday to the sale of a Lukoil-owned refinery LKOH.MM in Sicily to Cypriot private equity firm G.O.I. Energy, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The government has the power to review the transaction under a "golden power" regulation designed to shield industries deemed of strategic importance in sectors such as banking, energy, telecoms and health.

The ISAB plant refines 320,000 barrels of crude per day, accounting for a fifth of Italy's refining capacity, and directly employs about 1,000 people in an economically depressed area in the country's southernmost region.

Lukoil said in January it had reached a preliminary deal to sell the refinery to G.O.I Energy, paving the way for its first significant asset disposal since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

With backing from commodity trader Trafigura, G.O.I. Energy has prevailed over several suitors for the refinery, including U.S. investment platform Crossbridge.

One of the sources said Italy's industry ministry had sent to the cabinet office a recommendation saying Rome should impose severe prescriptions on the deal, not veto it.

The cabinet, which reports to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and is scheduled to meet at 1300 GMT, is expected to comply with the request, the source added.

Industry Minister Adolfo Urso has said Rome wants jobs to be protected and environmental standards maintained in any sale of the plant.

Rome also asked G.O.I. Energy to guarantee oil supplies from producing countries other than Russia, the sources said.

Italy's use of golden powers in most cases results in deals being approved with binding prescriptions to preserve the national interest.

There has been speculation that the United States was concerned over the sale of the Priolo refinery because the plant is only about 50 kilometers away from a NATO base in Sigonella.

G.O.I Energy issued a statement in February saying neither the company nor Chief Executive Michael Bobrov has any connection with Russia.

