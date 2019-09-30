Italy lifts deficit goals, but seeks to avoid EU fight

By Gavin Jones and Giuseppe Fonte

ROME, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Italian government slightly raised the country's budget deficit target for 2020 on Monday, looking to stimulate the flagging economy without getting into a fight with the European Union over its spending plans.

The new coalition, which includes the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and pro-European Democratic Party (PD), is set to unveil its first budget next month which will be based on an array of new forecasts agreed by the cabinet.

The latest figures point to growth of 0.1% this year, down from a previous goal of 0.2%, with output seen rising to a meagre 0.6% next year compared to a previously forecast 0.8%, the draft of the Treasury's Economic and Financial Document said.

The cabinet said the budget deficit would come in at 2.2% of GDP in 2020 compared with 2.1% in the last such document released in April. It predicted this would fall to 1.8% in 2021 and 1.4% in 2022.

The previous government, that included the eurosceptic League party, clashed ferociously with Brussels last year when it pledged to hike the 2019 deficit to 2.4% of GDP as it sought to boost welfare spending.

The target was eventually cut to 2.04% of GDP after weeks of haggling. It was raised to 2.2% on Monday, according to the draft.

Much of the deficit this year will be used to prevent an automatic increase in value-added sales taxes (VAT), that had been due to come into force in January and was meant to raise some 23 billion euros ($25.2 billion) to ensure Italy complied with EU fiscal rules.

Economists warned such a hike could have snuffed out Italy's timid growth and the new government, which took office last month, said avoiding the VAT rise was a priority.

Heavily indebted Italy has consistently underperformed its European partners over the past two decades and successive governments have promised to reverse the trend through multiple reform programmes. These have mostly failed.

The latest administration has said it will focus on battling tax evasion and will introduce measures to encourage people to use easily traced credit cards rather than rely on cash.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Sunday the government was weighing options for possible adjustments to value-added tax rates, including offering lower VAT rates to people who use credit cards for their purchases.

He said that encouraging the use of credit cards would both "modernise" Italy's economy and make it easier to reduce tax evasion.

The cabinet said on Monday that measures to fight tax evasion would increase revenues by 7 billion euros next year -- some 0.4% of GDP.

Italy's debt, proportionally the second highest in the euro zone after Greece's, is forecast to rise to a new peak of 135.7% this year, before declining to 135.2% in 2020.

Last year's ratio came in at 134.8%.

