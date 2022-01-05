Italy launches new 30-year bond as presidential vote looms

Adds context

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Italy started selling a new 30-year bond on Wednesday, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters, launching the euro zone's first major debt sale of the year weeks ahead of a potentially disruptive presidential election.

The new bond, maturing on Sept. 1, 2052, will price on Wednesday and is being guided to offer a spread of around 8 basis points over Italy's outstanding bond due Sept 2051, the memo said.

Italy's parliament is due to convene on Jan. 24 to elect a new president.

Last month Prime Minister Mario Draghi signalled he would be willing to become head of state, and investors are trying to assess what his potential departure to the generally less powerful presidency - which could trigger an early parliamentary election - might mean for Italian debt.

The arrival of former European Central Bank head Draghi as prime minister last February boosted confidence in Italy's debt-ridden economy.

On Wednesday, the closely-watched risk premium that Italy pays for 10-year debt on top of what Germany pays was around 135 basis points, near its highest in a year. DE10IT10=RR

In addition to political risk, the European Central Bank's decision to end is pandemic emergency bond purchase programme in March, of which Italy is a key beneficiary, has also raised the country's risk premium.

The Italian Treasury on Tuesday hired Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo and JP Morgan to manage the sale.

The bond is being sold by syndication, where a borrower hires banks to sell the debt directly to end investors, allowing it to raise larger size and target a bigger investor base.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam and Antonella Cinelli in Rome; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee and John Stonestreet)

