Italy launches new 10-year syndicated BTPei bond

Italy launched a new syndicated 10-year BTPei bond on Wednesday, setting an initial price guidance of 36 basis points over its outstanding May 2030 note, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

The new bond is due May 15, 2023. The deal is expected to price later on Wednesday.

The Treasury on Tuesday hired BofA Securities Europe, Citibank Europe, HSBC Continental Europe, Societe Generale and Unicredit to manage the sale.

