Italy keeps real coupon for BTP Italia at 1.6%

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it was keeping the real coupon of its new 'BTP Italia' inflation-linked bond unchanged at 1.6%

The Treasury announces minimum real coupon for BTP Italia bonds shortly before the start of the offering period, with the option of setting a higher final coupon.

The 8-year BTP Italia bond, which pays a premium over the domestic inflation rate, is being offered on Thursday to institutional investors, until 1000 GMT.

In the three days of offer to retail clients, orders for the bond reached 7.27 billion euros.

A past issue - a 5-year bond sold in May 2020 - had raised a record of 22.3 billion euros in total.

(Reporting by Sara Rossi, editing by Giulia Segreti)

