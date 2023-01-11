US Markets
INTC

Italy keen to secure Intel chip factory investment, minister says

January 11, 2023 — 05:12 am EST

Written by Angelo Amante for Reuters ->

ROME, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italy's government is determined to secure an investment by Intel INTC.O to build a chip factory in the country, the industry minister said on Wednesday.

"We are always determined to work positively and constructively to achieve our goals," Minister Adolfo Urso told Reuters, answering to a question on whether the government was concerned that the project might eventually not be realised.

In her end-of-year news conference in December, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she considered Intel's investment as highly strategic and she would schedule a meeting with the company to explore ways to facilitate it.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing Federico Maccioni)

((Angelo.Amante@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.