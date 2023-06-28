Italy June EU-harmonised CPI slows sharply to +6.7% y/y

ROME, June 28 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose a preliminary 0.1% month-on-month in June, with the rate of annual inflation slowing to 6.7%, data showed on Wednesday. May's HICP had come in at 0.3% month-on-month and 8.0% year-on-year. The June HICP was slightly below the median forecast of 6.8% year-on-year in a Reuters survey of 15 analysts, whereas the monthly figure was in line with the consensus. Core inflation, net of fresh food and energy, was running at 6.0% year-on-year on the HICP index this month, against 6.4% in May. Official statistics agency ISTAT also reported that the main domestic price index (NIC) was flat on the month and rose 6.4% year-on-year, compared with 0.3% and 7.6% respectively in May. ISTAT gave the following preliminary breakdown: The EU-harmonised index (HICP): JUNE MAY APRIL Monthly change +0.1 +0.3 +0.8 Yr/yr inflation +6.7 +8.0 +8.6 Index (base 2015=100) 121.8 121.7 121.3 The NIC index: Monthly change 0.0 +0.3 +0.4 Yr-on-yr inflation +6.4 +7.6 +8.2 Index (base 2015=100) 119.7 119.7 119.3 ISTAT gave the following sector-by-sector breakdown for the HICP in June Sector m/m yr/yr Food 0.7 11.5 Alcoholic drinks, tobacco 0.1 4.2 Clothing -0.1 2.9 Housing, electricity, fuel -3.1 10.2 Domestic goods 0.2 6.2 Health spending 0.1 2.6 Transport 0.2 -0.2 Communications -0.3 0.5 Recreation 0.2 6.3 Education 0.0 0.9 Hotels, restaurants 1.2 7.5 Other goods, services 0.2 4.5 (Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Keith Weir) ((antonella.cinelli@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7709;)) Keywords: IALY ECONOMY/INFLATION

