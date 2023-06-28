News & Insights

Italy June EU-harmonised CPI slows sharply to +6.7% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

June 28, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

       ROME, June 28 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer
prices (HICP) rose a preliminary 0.1% month-on-month in June,
with the rate of annual inflation slowing to 6.7%, data showed
on Wednesday.
    May's HICP had come in at 0.3% month-on-month and 8.0%
year-on-year.
    The June HICP was slightly below the median forecast of 6.8%
year-on-year in a Reuters survey of 15 analysts, whereas the
monthly figure was in line with the consensus.
    Core inflation, net of fresh food and energy, was running at
6.0% year-on-year on the HICP index this month, against 6.4% in
May.
    Official statistics agency ISTAT also reported that the main
domestic price index (NIC) was flat on the month and rose 6.4%
year-on-year, compared with 0.3% and 7.6% respectively in May.
        
    ISTAT gave the following preliminary breakdown:

The EU-harmonised index (HICP):

                            JUNE      MAY    APRIL
 Monthly change             +0.1     +0.3     +0.8
 Yr/yr inflation            +6.7     +8.0     +8.6
 Index (base 2015=100)     121.8    121.7    121.3


The NIC index:

 Monthly change              0.0     +0.3     +0.4
 Yr-on-yr inflation         +6.4     +7.6     +8.2
 Index (base 2015=100)     119.7    119.7    119.3


ISTAT gave the following sector-by-sector breakdown for the HICP
in June

    Sector                        m/m    yr/yr
    Food                          0.7    11.5
    Alcoholic drinks, tobacco     0.1     4.2
    Clothing                     -0.1     2.9
    Housing, electricity, fuel   -3.1    10.2
    Domestic goods                0.2     6.2
    Health spending               0.1     2.6
    Transport                     0.2    -0.2
    Communications               -0.3     0.5
    Recreation                    0.2     6.3
    Education                     0.0     0.9
    Hotels, restaurants           1.2     7.5
    Other goods, services         0.2     4.5

