Italy, June EU-harmonised CPI confirmed at +8.5% y/y

June 15 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose 1.2% month-on-month in June and were also up 8.5% from the year earlier official statistics agency ISTAT said on Friday, confirming preliminary data.
The preliminary estimate had pointed to 1.2% month-on-month and 8.5% year-on-year.
June’s 8.5% annual rate was up from the 7.3% increase in May.
The main domestic price index (NIC), rose 1.2% on the month and increased 8.0% annually, accelerating from 6.8% annual increase in May.
Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at +3.8% year-on-year on the HICP index in June, up from 3.2% in the month before.
ISTAT gave the following details:
The EU-harmonised index (HICP):
JUN
MAY
APR Monthly change
+1.2
+0.9
+0.4 Yr/yr inflation
+8.5
+7.3
+6.3 Index (base 2015=100)
114.1
112.7
111.7 The NIC index: Monthly change
+1.2
+0.8
-0.1 Yr-on-yr inflation
+8.0
+6.8
+6.0 Index (base 2015=100)
112.5
111.2
110.3
