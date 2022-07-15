Italy, June EU-harmonised CPI confirmed at +8.5% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) rose 1.2% month-on-month in June and were also up 8.5% from the year earlier official statistics agency ISTAT said on Friday, confirming preliminary data.

The preliminary estimate had pointed to 1.2% month-on-month and 8.5% year-on-year.

June’s 8.5% annual rate was up from the 7.3% increase in May.

The main domestic price index (NIC), rose 1.2% on the month and increased 8.0% annually, accelerating from 6.8% annual increase in May.

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at +3.8% year-on-year on the HICP index in June, up from 3.2% in the month before.

ISTAT gave the following details:

The EU-harmonised index (HICP):

JUN

MAY

APR Monthly change

+1.2

+0.9

+0.4 Yr/yr inflation

+8.5

+7.3

+6.3 Index (base 2015=100)

114.1

112.7

111.7 The NIC index: Monthly change

+1.2

+0.8

-0.1 Yr-on-yr inflation

+8.0

+6.8

+6.0 Index (base 2015=100)

112.5

111.2

110.3

