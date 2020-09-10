Italy July industry output rises more than expected as post-lockdown rebound continues

ROME, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Italian industrial output rose a stronger-than-expected 7.4% in July from the month before, data showed on Thursday, a third-consecutive increase following the end of the country's coronavirus lockdown. A Reuters survey of 19 analysts had pointed to a 3.5% rise. June's data was unrevised at +8.2%. Despite the ongoing rebound after record declines in March and April, on a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis output was still down 8.0% in July, following a 13.9% fall in June, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported. That was marginally revised from an originally reported -13.7%. In the three months to July, industrial output in the euro zone's third largest economy was up 15.0% compared with the February-to-April period, ISTAT said. Production increased across the board in July from the month before, ISTAT said. Consumer goods, investment goods and intermediate goods all posted firm gains, while energy products rose marginally. Italian gross domestic product, hit by the coronavirus lockdown in April and May, shrank by 12.8% in the second quarter from the previous three months, the steepest GDP fall since ISTAT's current series began in 1995, data showed last month. The government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party forecasts a full-year 2020 GDP decline of 8%, but most forecasters expect an even steeper drop. Italian industrial output fell by around a quarter during a steep double dip recession between 2008 and 2013. It regained only a small part of that during a modest recovery in the subsequent years, which has now been shattered by the coronavirus emergency. ISTAT gave the following details. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION JULY JUNE MAY Mth/mth pct change (adjusted) 7.4 8.2 41.5r Yr/yr pct change (adjusted) -8.0 -13.9r -20.5 Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted) -8.0 -11.2r -25.3 NOTE: BASE 2015=100. (r) indicates revised figures. ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group in July: adjusted month-on-month percent change Consumer goods 6.2 Investment goods 11.8 Intermediate goods 7.7 Energy goods 0.1 ((Gavin Jones, Rome newsroom +39 06 8522 4350, fax +39 06 854 0568 rome.newsroom@news.reuters.com)) Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/OUTPUT

