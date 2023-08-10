Italy July EU-harmonised CPI revised to +6.3% y/y

August 9 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) fell 1.6% month-on-month in July and were up 6.3% from the year earlier, official statistics agency ISTAT said on Thursday, revising down preliminary data.
The preliminary estimate had pointed to -1.5% month-on-month and +6.4% year-on-year.
July's +6.3% annual rate was down from +6.7% in June.
The main domestic price index (NIC) was flat on the month and increased 5.9% annually, declining from 6.4% annual rise in June.
Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at +5.6% year-on-year on the HICP index in July, down from +6.1% in the month before.
ISTAT gave the following details:
The EU-harmonised index (HICP):
July
June
May Monthly change
-1.6r
+0.1
+0.3 Yr/yr inflation
+6.3r
+6.7
+8.0 Index (base 2015=100)
119.9r
121.8
121.7 The NIC index: Monthly change
0.0r
0.0
+0.3 Yr-on-yr inflation
+5.9r
+6.4
+7.6 Index (base 2015=100)
119.7r
119.7
119.7
