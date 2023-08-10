Italy July EU-harmonised CPI revised to +6.3% y/y

August 9 (Reuters) - Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices (HICP) fell 1.6% month-on-month in July and were up 6.3% from the year earlier, official statistics agency ISTAT said on Thursday, revising down preliminary data.

The preliminary estimate had pointed to -1.5% month-on-month and +6.4% year-on-year.

July's +6.3% annual rate was down from +6.7% in June.

The main domestic price index (NIC) was flat on the month and increased 5.9% annually, declining from 6.4% annual rise in June.

Core inflation (net of fresh food and energy) was running at +5.6% year-on-year on the HICP index in July, down from +6.1% in the month before.

ISTAT gave the following details:

The EU-harmonised index (HICP):

July

June

May Monthly change

-1.6r

+0.1

+0.3 Yr/yr inflation

+6.3r

+6.7

+8.0 Index (base 2015=100)

119.9r

121.8

121.7 The NIC index: Monthly change

0.0r

0.0

+0.3 Yr-on-yr inflation

+5.9r

+6.4

+7.6 Index (base 2015=100)

119.7r

119.7

119.7

