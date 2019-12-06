Italy judge takes time to rule in Mediaset-Vivendi case - legal sources

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A Milan judge could wait until early next year before deciding on Vivendi's request to suspend a corporate reorganisation at Italian broadcaster Mediaset, two legal sources said after a closed-door hearing on Friday.

MILAN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A Milan judge could wait until early next year before deciding on Vivendi's VIV.PA request to suspend a corporate reorganisation at Italian broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI, two legal sources said after a closed-door hearing on Friday.

Controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Mediaset is pursuing a plan to create a pan-European TV champion by merging its Italian and Spanish TL5.MC businesses under a Dutch holding company dubbed MfE.

Vivendi VIV.PA, which is Mediaset's second largest shareholder with a 29% stake, is challenging the corporate overhaul in court, saying it harms minority shareholders.

The sources said the judge could take a decision in the coming days on the matter or else wait until after a Jan. 10 meeting where Mediaset shareholders will be called to approve amendments to MfE's by-laws introduced to comply with indications previously received by the court.

The two companies, which have been locked for years in a number of legal battles, last week failed to reach an out-of-court settlement..

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Valentina Za)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters