Italy judge sets Feb 1 date for Vivendi request to suspend Mediaset TV project

A Milan-based judge set Feb. 1 as the date for a new hearing for a request by France's Vivendi to suspend a corporate overhaul at Italy's top commercial broadcaster Mediaset, two legal sources said on Tuesday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.