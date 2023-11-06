Italy judge seizes 779.5 mln euros from Airbnb in tax probe

Adds details

ROME, Nov 6 (Reuters) - An Italian judge has ordered the seizure of 779.5 million euros ($836.40 million) from short-term rentals platform Airbnb for alleged tax evasion, a statement from the Milan prosecutor's office said on Monday.

Airbnb is suspected to have failed to withhold landlords' tax dues from their rental income and turn them over to Italian tax authorities, as the company was required by law, prosecutors said in the statement.

The alleged tax violation covers the 2017-2021 period, they added.

Airbnb's Italian press office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.9320 euros)

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Alvise Armellini, Editing by Chris Reese and Franklin Paul)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.