Italy judge seizes 779.5 mln euros from Airbnb in tax probe

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 06, 2023 — 01:56 pm EST

Written by Emilio Parodi for Reuters ->

ROME, Nov 6 (Reuters) - An Italian judge has ordered the seizure of 779.5 million euros ($836.40 million) from short-term rentals platform Airbnb for alleged tax evasion, a statement from the Milan prosecutor's office said on Monday.

Airbnb is suspected to have failed to withhold landlords' tax dues from their rental income and turn them over to Italian tax authorities, as the company was required by law, prosecutors said in the statement.

The alleged tax violation covers the 2017-2021 period, they added.

Airbnb's Italian press office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.9320 euros)

