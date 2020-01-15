Italy joins sovereign issuance flurry, draws record orders

By Sara Rossi

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Italy took advantage of the market momentum for euro zone borrowers and got record orders for a new 30-year bond it started selling on Wednesday.

Bids for the new bond, which matures on Sept. 1, 2050, topped 44 billion euros ($49 billion), the highest-ever demand for an Italian syndicated issue, one of the deal's lead managers said.

Italy's sale adds to a busy start to 2020 on the bond market, with new syndicated debt placed by sovereign issuers including Spain, Ireland and Portugal.

Several Italian banks also exploited the favourable market window in fixed income. Among them, UniCredit CRDI.MI, the country's largest bank, sold 2 billion euros of senior non- preferred (SNP) bonds. UBI Banca UBI.MI and Banco BPM BAMI.MI both sold hybrid Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds.

On Wednesday, state-owned Monte dei Paschi also tapped markets with a subordinated debt issue.

Italy has set a yield for its new bond at 6 basis points over the Sept. 1, 2049, BTP bond, below an initial guidance of around 9 basis points provided earlier on Wednesday, the lead manager said.

The 2049 BTP bond is Italy's current 30-year benchmark, which Rome sold last February in a syndicated sale, raising orders for 41 billion euros.

Italy's borrowing costs have been falling since an anti-establishment coalition government collapsed in August and a new centre-left cabinet with a pro-European stance took office.

The new bond is expected to be priced later on Wednesday.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole and Monte dei Paschi di Siena are joint lead managers for the issue.

Spain sold 10 billion euros of its new 10-year bond on Tuesday, attracting the largest order book for a euro zone bond sale, shortly after the country formed a new government and broke a lengthy political impasse.

($1 = 0.8978 euros)

