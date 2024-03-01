News & Insights

Italy Jan unemployment rate stable at 7.2%, with a net 34,000 jobs lost during month

March 01, 2024 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

ROME, March 1 (Reuters) - Italy's unemployment rate was stable at 7.2% in January, data showed on Friday, but some 34,000 jobs were lost during the month and the employment rate declined, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Friday.

The 7.2% jobless rate was in line with the median forecast in a Reuters survey of 12 analysts.

Despite the decline in employment levels in January, in the three months from November to January the number of people in work was still up by 90,000, or 0.4%, compared with the August-October period, ISTAT said.

In January, employment levels were up by 362,000, or 1.6% compared with January 2023, the statistics bureau added.

The youth unemployment rate, measuring job-seekers between 15 and 24 years old, rose to 21.8% in January from 21.6% the month before.

Italy's overall employment rate, one of the lowest in the euro zone, dipped in January to 61.8% from a recent high of 62.0% in December.

Italian gross domestic product edged up by 0.2% in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous three months following a 0.1% uptick between July and September.

Most analysts expect the listless growth to continue in the first quarter of this year.

ISTAT gave the following data:

JAN

DEC

NOV

OCT JOBLESS RATE

7.2

7.2

7.5r 7.6 YOUTH UNEMPLOYMENT RATE (15-24) 21.8 21.6r 22.1r 24.4r EMPLOYMENT RATE (15-64)

61.8 62.0r 61.8r 61.8 r=revised

