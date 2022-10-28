Italy issues 'comfort letter' to help Lukoil refinery buy non-Russian oil - sources

Adds details, background

ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italian authorities have provided Lukoil LKOH.MM with a 'comfort letter' to help a refinery it owns in Sicily get bank financing to buy non-Russian oil and remain operational, two sources told Reuters.

The move is aimed at preventing that Lukoil's ISAB refinery stops working due to an embargo on seaborne Russian oil that comes into force on Dec. 5, the sources added.

ISAB has been forced to rely solely on Russian oil after creditor banks halted financing and stopped providing guarantees needed to buy oil from alternative suppliers.

Though Lukoil has not been hit by international sanctions against Russia, ISAB's suppliers and creditor banks have been wary of dealing with a Russian entity.

The letter says that Lukoil should not be restricted in its operations given that it is not subject to international sanctions, in a bid to reassure ISAB's suppliers and creditors.

The government's safe pass comes from the Financial Security Committee, which is run by the Italian Treasury and is responsible for enforcing sanctions against Russia.

Lukoil was not immediately available for comment.

The ISAB plant accounts for around 20% of Italian refining capacity and directly employs some 1,000 workers in the southern island of Sicily.

Unions welcomed the government's move.

"The plant is an important pillar of the local economy and it's reassuring to know that it can keep functioning," Fiorenzo Amato, a local leader of the CGIL union, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Angelo Amante in Rome, Francesca Landini in Milan; editing by Valentina Za)

((giuseppe.fonte@thomsonreuters.com; +390680307711;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.