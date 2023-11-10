News & Insights

Italy industry output stagnates in September amid economic weakness

November 10, 2023 — 04:00 am EST

ROME, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian industrial output was flat in September compared with the month before, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Friday, reflecting overall weakness in the euro zone's third largest economy.
    The data was nonetheless slightly firmer than expected. A Reuters survey of 17 analysts had pointed to a 0.2% monthly decline.
    ISTAT also marginally revised up August's figures to show a 0.3% month-on-month uptick, originally reported at 0.2%.
    On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, industrial output was down 2.0% in September, following an unrevised 4.2% decline in August, ISTAT reported. 
    In the third quarter, it was up 0.2% compared with the April-to-June period.
    September saw a steep month-on-month fall for output of consumer goods, ISTAT said, offset by more modest rises for  investment goods, intermediate goods and energy products.
    Italian gross domestic product stagnated in the third  quarter compared with the previous three months, a preliminary ISTAT estimate showed last week, following a 0.4% contraction in the second quarter. 
    The government is officially forecasting full-year GDP growth of 0.8% this year, slowing sharply compared with last year's rate of 3.7%.
 
    ISTAT gave the following details.
 

  INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION                SEPT    AUG      JULY      
   Mth/mth pct change (adjusted)       0.0     0.3r    -0.9     
   Yr/yr pct change (adjusted)        -2.0    -4.2     -2.3     
   Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted)      -5.0    -4.1     -2.3     
   NOTE: BASE 2015=100.      
 (r = revision) 

       
    ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group in September: adjusted month-on-month percent change.
 
 
  Consumer goods               -2.2
  Investment goods              1.5
  Intermediate goods            0.8
  Energy goods                  1.1
     
