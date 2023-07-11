News & Insights

Italy industry output rebounds in May after four consecutive monthly falls

July 11, 2023 — 04:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

ROME, July 11 (Reuters) - Italian industrial output rebounded more than expected in May, climbing 1.6% from the month before, having posted four consecutive declines, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported on Tuesday.

A Reuters survey of 22 analysts had pointed to a 0.7% increase.

April's data was revised down marginally to show a 2.0% drop, originally reported at -1.9%.

On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, industrial output in the euro zone's third largest economy was down 3.7% in May, following a 7.4% annual drop in April, ISTAT said.

Depsite the latest month-on-month increase, in the three months to May output was still down 1.8% compared with the December-to-February period, ISTAT said, underscoring the recent weakness of Italian manufacturing.

May saw month-on-month gains across all the broad product sectors, led by a 1.4% increase for investment goods such as factory machinery.

Italian gross domestic product rose 0.6% in the first quarter from the previous three months, rebounding from a 0.1% drop at the end of 2022. Most economists expect growth to slow in the second quarter.

The government is officially forecasting full-year GDP growth of 1.0% this year, slowing compared with last year's rate of 3.7%.

ISTAT gave the following details. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

MAY

APR

MAR Mth/mth pct change (adjusted)

1.6

-2.0r -0.7r Yr/yr pct change (adjusted)

-3.7

-7.4r -3.2 Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted)

-3.6

-10.2r -3.2r (r) indicates revised figures

ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group in May: adjusted month-on-month percent change. Consumer goods

1.1 Investment goods

1.4 Intermediate goods

1.2 Energy goods

0.1

