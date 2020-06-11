Italy industry output plunges in April on coronavirus, but less than expected

ROME, June 11 (Reuters) - Italian industrial output plummeted for the second month running in April due to a coronavirus lockdown but the fall was less steep than expected, data showed on Thursday. Production dropped 19.1% from the month before, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported, following a record 28.4% decline in March. A Reuters survey of 19 analysts had pointed to a 24.0% April drop. The data reflects a government lockdown to try to contain a severe COVID-19 outbreak which shuttered all firms during April except those considered essential to the supply chain. In the three months to April, industrial output in the euro zone's third largest economy was down 23.2% compared with the previous three months, ISTAT said. On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, output in April was down 42.5%, following a 29.4% fall in March. Production posted double-digit month-on-month declines in April for consumer goods, investment goods and intermediate goods, while energy products showed a 0.7% rise. Italian gross domestic product shrank by 5.3% in the first quarter from the previous three months, ISTAT reported last month, the steepest GDP fall since its current series began in 1995. The government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party forecasts a full-year 2020 GDP decline of 8%. The Bank of Italy and the European Commission are more downbeat, with forecasts of -9.2% and -9.5% respectively. Italian industrial output fell by around a quarter during a steep double dip recession between 2008 and 2013. It regained only a small part of that during a modest recovery in the subsequent years, which has now been shattered by the coronavirus emergency. ISTAT gave the following details. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION APRIL MARCH FEB Mth/mth pct change (adjusted) -19.1 -28.4 -1.0 Yr/yr pct change (adjusted) -42.5 -29.4r -2.3 Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted) -40.7 -27.2r -1.6 NOTE: BASE 2015=100. (r) indicates revised figures. ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group in April: adjusted month-on-month percent change Consumer goods -14.0 Investment goods -21.8 Intermediate goods -24.6 Energy goods 0.7 ((Gavin Jones, Rome newsroom +39 06 8522 4350, fax +39 06 854 0568 rome.newsroom@news.reuters.com)) Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/OUTPUT

