Italy industry output falls more than expected in November as economy struggles

Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

January 11, 2024

Reuters 

ROME, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italian industrial output was much weaker than expected in November, falling 1.5% from the month before following a 0.2% decline in October and boding ill for economic growth in the fourth quarter, data showed on Thursday.
    A Reuters survey of 10 analysts had pointed to a 0.2% decline in November. 
    On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, industrial output in the euro zone's third largest economy was down 3.1% in November, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported, the 10th consecutive annual decline. 
    In the three months to November, industry output was down 0.8% compared with the June-to-August period, ISTAT said.
    Italian gross domestic product edged up 0.1% in the third  quarter compared with the previous three months, following a 0.4% contraction between April and June.
    ISTAT said on Nov. 10 that the economy would remain weak in the near term. [nL8N3CB3QJ]
    Thursday's industrial output data showed broad-based weakness, with month-on-month declines for production of consumer goods, investment goods, intermediate goods and energy products. 
     
    ISTAT gave the following details.
 

    INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION            NOV     OCT    SEPT    
   Mth/mth pct change (adjusted)    -1.5    -0.2    0.0r   
   Yr/yr pct change (adjusted)      -3.1    -1.1   -2.0    
   Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted)    -3.0     2.0   -5.0    
   NOTE: BASE 2015=100.
    
 (r = revision) 

       
    ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group in November: adjusted month-on-month percent change.
 
 
  Consumer goods               -1.8
  Investment goods             -0.2
  Intermediate goods           -1.8
  Energy goods                 -4.0
     
