Italy industry output falls more than expected in July as economy struggles

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

September 11, 2023 — 04:05 am EDT

ROME, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Italian industrial output was weaker than expected in July, falling 0.7% from the month before and getting the third quarter off to a faltering start, data showed on Monday.

A Reuters survey of 14 analysts had pointed to a 0.3% monthly decline following the 0.5% rise in June, which was unrevised.

On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, industrial output in the euro zone's third largest economy was down 2.1% in July, national statistics bureau ISTAT said.

The Italian economy contracted by 0.4% in the second quarter from the previous three months, ISTAT reported on Sept. 1, reversing a 0.6% rise in gross domestic product in the first quarter.

Despite the setback in July, industrial output was still up a marginal 0.2% in the May-to-July period compared with the previous three months, ISTAT said.

July saw month-on-month falls in output of consumer goods, investment goods and intermediate goods, outweighing an increase for energy products.

The government is officially forecasting full-year GDP growth of 1.0% this year, slowing sharply compared with last year's rate of 3.7%.

ISTAT gave the following details. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

JULY

JUN

MAY

Mth/mth pct change (adjusted)

-0.7

0.5

1.7 Yr/yr pct change (adjusted)

-2.1 -0.7r -3.5 Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted)

-2.1 -0.7r -3.5

(r) indicates revised figures

ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group in July: adjusted month-on-month percent change. Consumer goods

-1.6 Investment goods

-1.5 Intermediate goods

-0.5 Energy goods

3.7 (Reporting By Gavin Jones) ((gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4232;)) Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT (URGENT)

