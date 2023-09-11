Italy industry output falls more than expected in July as economy struggles

ROME, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Italian industrial output was weaker than expected in July, falling 0.7% from the month before and getting the third quarter off to a faltering start, data showed on Monday.
A Reuters survey of 14 analysts had pointed to a 0.3% monthly decline following the 0.5% rise in June, which was unrevised.
On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, industrial output in the euro zone's third largest economy was down 2.1% in July, national statistics bureau ISTAT said.
The Italian economy contracted by 0.4% in the second quarter from the previous three months, ISTAT reported on Sept. 1, reversing a 0.6% rise in gross domestic product in the first quarter.
Despite the setback in July, industrial output was still up a marginal 0.2% in the May-to-July period compared with the previous three months, ISTAT said.
July saw month-on-month falls in output of consumer goods, investment goods and intermediate goods, outweighing an increase for energy products.
The government is officially forecasting full-year GDP growth of 1.0% this year, slowing sharply compared with last year's rate of 3.7%.
ISTAT gave the following details. INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION
JULY
JUN
MAY
Mth/mth pct change (adjusted)
-0.7
0.5
1.7 Yr/yr pct change (adjusted)
-2.1 -0.7r -3.5 Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted)
-2.1 -0.7r -3.5
(r) indicates revised figures
ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group in July: adjusted month-on-month percent change. Consumer goods
-1.6 Investment goods
-1.5 Intermediate goods
-0.5 Energy goods
3.7 (Reporting By Gavin Jones) ((gavin.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4232;)) Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT (URGENT)
