Italy industry output falls for second month in Feb, casting doubt over economic recovery

Credit: REUTERS/Tony Gentile

April 13, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

ROME, April 13 (Reuters) - Italian industrial output was weaker than expected in February, falling 0.2% from the month before after a 0.5% drop in January, data showed on Thursday, casting doubt over the strength of an expected economic recovery.
    A Reuters survey of 19 analysts had pointed to a 0.5% increase in industrial output in February. 
    National statistics bureau ISTAT revised January's data from an originally reported 0.7% fall.
    On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, industrial output in the euro zone's third largest economy was down 2.3% in February, ISTAT said. 
    Despite the modest month-on-month falls in January and February, in the December-to-February period output was still up 0.3% compared with the three months from September-to-November, the statistics bureau reported.
    February saw month-on-month falls for output of consumer goods, investment goods and intermediate goods, ISTAT said, while energy products posted a modest uptick.
    The Italian economy contracted by 0.1% in the last quarter of 2022, but Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said last month the outlook had brightened and the country was likely to avoid a second quarter of contraction at the start of this year.[nL8N35E4AW].
    ISTAT will issue a flash estimate of first quarter gross domestic product on April 28.
                
    ISTAT gave the following details:
 


    INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION                 FEB    JAN     DEC   
   Mth/mth pct change (adjusted)         -0.2   -0.5r    1.2    
   Yr/yr pct change (adjusted)           -2.3    1.6r   -0.9    
   Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted)         -2.2    4.7r   -6.7    
   NOTE: BASE 2015=100.
 (r) indicates revised figures.
    
    ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group in February: adjusted month-on-month percent change.
 
 
  Consumer goods               -0.7
  Investment goods             -0.9
  Intermediate goods           -0.3
  Energy goods                  0.2
     
