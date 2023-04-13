Italy industry output falls for second month in Feb, casting doubt over economic recovery

ROME, April 13 (Reuters) - Italian industrial output was weaker than expected in February, falling 0.2% from the month before after a 0.5% drop in January, data showed on Thursday, casting doubt over the strength of an expected economic recovery. A Reuters survey of 19 analysts had pointed to a 0.5% increase in industrial output in February. National statistics bureau ISTAT revised January's data from an originally reported 0.7% fall. On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, industrial output in the euro zone's third largest economy was down 2.3% in February, ISTAT said. Despite the modest month-on-month falls in January and February, in the December-to-February period output was still up 0.3% compared with the three months from September-to-November, the statistics bureau reported. February saw month-on-month falls for output of consumer goods, investment goods and intermediate goods, ISTAT said, while energy products posted a modest uptick. The Italian economy contracted by 0.1% in the last quarter of 2022, but Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said last month the outlook had brightened and the country was likely to avoid a second quarter of contraction at the start of this year.[nL8N35E4AW]. ISTAT will issue a flash estimate of first quarter gross domestic product on April 28. ISTAT gave the following details: INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION FEB JAN DEC Mth/mth pct change (adjusted) -0.2 -0.5r 1.2 Yr/yr pct change (adjusted) -2.3 1.6r -0.9 Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted) -2.2 4.7r -6.7 NOTE: BASE 2015=100. (r) indicates revised figures. ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group in February: adjusted month-on-month percent change. Consumer goods -0.7 Investment goods -0.9 Intermediate goods -0.3 Energy goods 0.2 ((Gavin Jones, Rome newsroom, gavin.jones@reuters.com)) Keywords: ITALY ECONOMY/OUTPUT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.