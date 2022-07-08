Italy industry output falls back in May after recent gains

Italian industrial output fell 1.1% in May from the month before, in line with expectations, after three consecutive increases, data showed on Friday.

    April's data was revised down to show a 1.4% rise,
originally reported as 1.6%.
    May's 1.1% decline exactly matched the median forecast in a
Reuters survey of 18 analysts.
    Despite the latest drop, the March-to-May period still saw
output up 2.3% compared with the three months to February,
national statistics bureau ISTAT said.
    On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, industrial output
was up 3.4% in May, below a forecast of 4.0% in Reuters' survey
of analysts. 
    May saw month-on-month falls for output of consumer goods,
intermediate goods and energy products, ISTAT reported, while
investment goods showed a modest increase.
    The euro zone's third largest economy grew just 0.1% in the
first quarter from the previous three months, hit by Covid
restrictions at the start of the year and uncertainty and high
raw material prices linked with the war in Ukraine.
    In April Mario Draghi's government cut its forecast for
gross domestic product growth this year to 3.1% from a 4.7%
projection made in the autumn. [nL5N2W43CB]
    The latest forecast remains above those of most independent
bodies.
        
    ISTAT gave the following details.
 
   INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION               MAY     APRIL   MARCH    
   
   Mth/mth pct change (adjusted)      -1.1     1.4r    0.2   
   Yr/yr pct change (adjusted)         3.4     3.9r    3.2   
   Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted)       6.6    -3.1r    4.0   
   NOTE: BASE 2015=100.
(r) indicates revised figures.
    
    ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product
group in May: adjusted month-on-month percent change.
 
  Consumer goods               -0.7
  Investment goods              0.4
  Intermediate goods           -0.6
  Energy goods                 -3.9
     

