Italy industry output falls back in December after November jump

    By Gavin Jones

ROME, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italian industrial output was weaker than expected in December, falling 1.0% from the month before after a large, upwardly revised rise of 2.1% in November, data showed on Wednesday.
    A Reuters survey of 19 analysts had pointed to a 0.7% monthly decline in December.
    November's data was revised up from an originally reported 1.9% increase.
    On a work-day adjusted year-on-year basis, industrial output was up 4.4% in December, ISTAT said, slowing from a 6.6% annual increase in November. 
    In the three months to December, output was up 0.5% compared with the previous quarter, ISTAT said, slowing from a gain of 1.1% in the third quarter.
    Over the whole of 2021 industrial output was up 11.8% from the year before, recovering all of the 11.4% drop in 2020 when the economy was crippled by coronavirus lockdowns.
    December saw month-on-month declines in production of consumer goods, investment goods and intermediate goods, ISTAT said, while output of energy products increased marginally.
    The Italian economy grew by a preliminary 6.5% in 2021, data showed last week, following a record contraction of 8.9% in 2020. [nR1N2QB02I]
    For this year, Mario Draghi's government officially forecasts a gross domestic product rise of 4.7%, but high energy prices and a recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths have clouded the outlook.
    Business and consumer confidence declined in January and most analysts and think tanks now view the government's full-year growth forecast as optimistic.
        
    ISTAT gave the following details.
 

     
   INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION            DEC      NOV      OCT    
   Mth/mth pct change (adjusted)   -1.0      2.1r    -0.6r  
   Yr/yr pct change (adjusted)      4.4      6.6r     1.9   
   Yr/yr pct change (unadjusted)    7.7      6.5r    -1.2   
   NOTE: BASE 2015=100.
(r) indicates revised figures.

    ISTAT provided the following breakdown by broad product group in December: adjusted month-on-month percent change.
 
 
  Consumer goods               -1.0
  Investment goods             -2.2
  Intermediate goods           -0.5
  Energy goods                  0.1
     
