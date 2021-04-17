Italy industry minister welcomes end of talks on CNH's Iveco sale to China's FAW

ROME, April 17 (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on Saturday welcomed the end of talks over the sale of truckmaker Iveco to Chinese firm FAW 000800.SZ.

Iveco is part of CNH Industrial CNHI.MI, which in turn is controlled by Exor EXOR.MI, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family.

CNH said earlier on Saturday it had terminated discussions with FAW over the Iveco sale but was continuing to pursue a spinoff of the group in early 2022.

"The Italian government considers heavy trucks to be a strategic national interest," said Giorgetti, whose rightist League party has always opposed the sale of Iveco to the Chinese.

He said in a statement that the government was ready to hold talks with CNH to keep production in Italy.

