Italy in talks with EU to ease mergers between more than two banks - paper

Italy is discussing with the European Union new rules that would ease deals between more than two banks paving the way to merging Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and possibly Banco BPM in UniCredit, daily La Stampa said on Friday.

Citing "several sources" the Italian newspaper said this was the reason why Italy dropped a mooted measure lifting a cap on tax incentives for bank mergers from a broader economic stimulus package.

