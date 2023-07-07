Italy hopes it can avoid repeat of energy windfall taxes

By Francesca Landini and Giuseppe Fonte

ROME, July 7 (Reuters) - Italy hopes it can avoid a repeat of windfall levies that energy groups had to pay on their 2021 and 2022 profits to fund measures aimed at shielding customers from costly electricity and gas bills, the energy minister said on Friday.

"The assessment on the windfall tax is a matter for the finance minister, and it is also related also to the (guidelines of the) European Union," minister Pichetto Fratin said.

"It is clear that, with a view to achieving a normalisation, we all hope there should be no tax (on 2023 profits)," he added, speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the Italian industrial lobby for energy.

Rome expects to collect this year more than 2.6 billion euros ($2.8 billion) through a one-off windfall tax calculated on the part of 2022 corporate income which is at least 10% higher than the average income reported between 2018 and 2021.

The scheme replaced a similar levy in force last year which has triggered criticism and refusals to pay from multiple firms.

Attending the same event, Edison CEO Nicola Monti said the 2022 levy had increased the tax rate on the group to 72%, a level he labelled as unacceptable.

The energy minister said that Italy had sent a list of projects to tap European Union funds under the REPowerEU scheme, adding that a decision by Brussels over which investments to fund was expected by August.

The list of projects sent to the European Commission does not include an additional floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, the minister said but refrained from mentioning other proposals.

A project for carbon capture and storage led by energy group Eni ENI.MI and gas grid group Snam SRG.MI has been included in the list of proposals, senior Eni executive Guido Brusco said.

REPowerEU is designed to cut consumption, help diversify supply and enable the shift to cleaner energy.

Brusco, who heads Eni's exploration and production (E&P)business, was appointed as chairman of the Italian industrial lobby for the energy sector on Friday, succeeding Giuseppe Ricci, Eni's chief for biofuel and sustainable mobility business. ($1 = 0.9167 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.