Italy has no position on Intesa bid for UBI, confident on MPS talks with EU - minister

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Italian government has no position on Intesa Sanpaolo's bid for UBI Banca UBI.MI but is in favour of consolidation of the overall banking sector, Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said on Friday.

Speaking about negotiations with the EU over a plan to rid Monte dei Paschi BMPS.MI of most of its remaining soured debts, the minister said he was confident of reaching a positive outcome and finding a market solution for the future of the state-owned lender.

The bank said on Thursday its chief executive Marco Morelli will leave in April after steering the lender through a painful restructuring, adding to uncertainty as Italy's Treasury prepares its exit strategy.

Two sources told Reuters on Thursday that UBI Banca is looking at alternative merger plans to fend off the unwanted bid from Intesa Sanpaolo, and may explore a takeover of Monte dei Paschi as part of its defence.

