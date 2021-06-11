AZN

Italy halts AstraZeneca vaccine for under-60s after teenager dies

Contributor
Gavin Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SOE ZEYA TUN

The Italian government said on Friday it was restricting the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people over the age of 60, after a teenager who had taken the shot died from a blood clot.

Camilla Canepa died on Thursday aged 18 after being given the vaccine on May 25, triggering a storm of controversy in Italy over the Anglo-Swedish brand being given to adults of all ages despite previously-raised medical concerns.

"AstraZeneca will only be used for people over 60," the country's special COVID commissioner Francesco Figliuolo told reporters at a news conference.

