Italy govt working on decree of at least 5 bln euros to mitigate power price surge - Salvini

ROME, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Italy's government is working on an emergency decree worth at least 5 billion euros ($5.70 billion) to curb the rise in energy bills, Matteo Salvini, the head of the co-ruling League party, said on Tuesday.

"The government is working on an urgent decree worth at least 5 billion euros to help families and businesses pay their electricity and gas bills," Salvini said in a statement.

The government has allocated some 10 billion euros since last July to curb energy bills for consumers and firms.

($1 = 0.8770 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.