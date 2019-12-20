Italy govt to take into account security committee's 5G views -official

The government will have to take into account the views of a parliamentary security committee which has said Rome should consider preventing Chinese telecoms firms from developing Italy's 5G networks, an official said on Friday.

The influential committee, known as Copasir, said on Thursday worries that Huawei and ZTE 000063.SZ might pose a security risk when it came to installing and maintaining 5G networks may be well founded. {nL8N28T5NY]

"The government will not be able to ignore the opinion of Copasir on the risks of 5G technology in the field of national security," said cabinet undersecretary Riccardo Fraccaro.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer, editing by Gavin Jones)

