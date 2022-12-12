VIV

Italy govt to kick off talks with TIM's leading investor on Dec. 15 - sources

December 12, 2022 — 12:46 pm EST

MILAN, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Italy's government officials will meet Telecom Italia TLIT.MI's leading investors Vivendi and state lender CDP on Thursday to kick off talks over plans for former phone monopoly, two sources briefed on the matter said on Monday.

The new right-wing government is looking to identify "the best market-friendly options" for TIM by year end as it seeks to secure control of the company's landline grid after it placed a planned multi-billion bid for the phone group's grid by state lender CDP on hold.

