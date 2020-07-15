Italy govt says CDP to take majority in Autostrade to end concession dispute

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

The Italian government has received new proposals from Autostrade and its parent company Atlantia and has started a legal process to settle a dispute over the group's motorway concession, it said at the end of a night-long meeting.

Repeats to additional subscribers, no changes to text

MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - The Italian government has received new proposals from Autostrade and its parent company Atlantia ATL.MI and has started a legal process to settle a dispute over the group's motorway concession, it said at the end of a night-long meeting.

Under the new settlement offers, Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will take a majority stake in Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia and the company will be spun off and listed, the government said, confirming what sources had previously told Reuters.

Alternatively, Atlantia has proposed to sell its entire 88% stake in Autostrade to CDP and other institutional investors, the government said in a statement.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters