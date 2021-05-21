Italy govt ready to fund ReiThera COVID-19 vaccine project, minister says

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Italy's government is ready to finance the COVID-19 vaccine project developed by ReiThera despite a ruling by the country's audit court rejecting a plan to pump public funds into the local biotech company, a minister said on Friday.

Italy's hopes of producing its own COVID-19 vaccine were thrown into doubt after the audit court's ruling last week.

"The industry ministry is ready to contribute to the ReiThera vaccine project in the forms and ways allowed, using different and innovative tools ... provided by the new rules," Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said in a statement.

