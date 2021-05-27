Italy govt picks Scannapieco as new CEO of state lender CDP - source

MILAN, May 27 (Reuters) - Italy's government has chosen European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice President Dario Scannapieco as the new head of state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

The Italian Treasury, which controls the CDP, will present the nomination at a meeting of the state lender's shareholders later on Thursday who will then make the appointment official.

Scannapieco, a 53-year-old economist, began his job as EIB vice president in 2007 and was renewed for two terms, in 2013 and 2019. He will replace Fabrizio Palermo, whose three-year term as CEO of the CDP expires this week.

Scannapieco had been touted for the CDP job already back in 2018 but lost out to Palermo in political negotiations among the ruling coalition of the time, made up of the 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League.

