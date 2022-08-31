Italy govt picks Certares-led bid for exclusive talks over ITA Airways

MILAN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Italy's government has picked a bid by U.S. private equity fund Certares and backed by Air France-KLM AIRF.PA and Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N to start exclusive talks over a majority stake in ITA Airways, the Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government had aimed to complete the part-privatisation of the successor to Alitalia over the summer, but then asked the two rival consortia to review their initial offers as it deemed they did not meet its goals.

The Certares-led bid was chosen over that presented by shipping group MSC and Germany's Lufthansa LHAG.DE.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Francesco Zecchini, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

