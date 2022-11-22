ROME, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Government officials will hold within hours a meeting to discuss plans for Telecom Italia (TIM) TLIT.MI, Italy's economy minister said on Tuesday.

"We will hold a meeting on TIM within hours", Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said during a press briefing in Rome.

Giorgetti was asked whether the new right wing government still backed Italian state lender CDP's plans to submit an offer for the former phone monopoly's landline grid by Nov. 30.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Elvira Pollina, editing Federico Maccioni)

